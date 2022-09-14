Dozens of King Charles' staff could be made redundant - report

The jobs of up to 100 staff members at King Charles III and Queen Consort's former Clarence House residence are reported to be under threat as the pair prepare to move into Buckingham Palace.

External view of the royal residence, Clarence House on February 10, 2022 in London, England. (Source: Getty)

The Guardian first reported the story, saying Clarence House employees are "said to be livid and shaken" by the prospect of losing their jobs, some of whom had worked at the estate for decades.

The King's chief aide Sir Clive Alderton sent staff a letter outlining imminent redundancies are expected for some staff.

"The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household…The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales's personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household…at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed," the letter, seen by The Guardian, said.

Among those who received the letter are private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff.

It's understood they were briefed amid the thanksgiving service for the Queen, at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday (NZT).

A source told The Guardian that "everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it".

Alderton was sympathetic to staff, saying: "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point."

Flowers and messages left outside Buckingham Palace by well-wishers on September 09, 2022. (Source: Getty)

He said that certain staff providing "direct, close, personal support and advice" to Charles and Camilla would remain in their role and no final decisions are understood to have been made.

A consultation period over staffers for Charles and Camilla is understood to be scheduled after the Queen's state funeral on September 19.

It has not been confirmed when the pair will move into Buckingham Palace or if it will be used for official and work purposes by the new monarch.

According to the UK Government, Alderton has served the royal family over many years as well as being the British ambassador to Morocco between 2012-2015.