King Charles shows contempt for leaky pen: 'I can't bear this bloody thing!'

A book signing ceremony for King Charles III was full of little annoyances for the new monarch, with the date and then a leaky pen drawing his ire.

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla had been attending a reception at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle, where he met with members of Northern Ireland's assembly.

During a book signing ceremony towards the end, the new King first suffered confusion over the date, asking if he had to put down "September the 12th."

"13th sir," an aide replied. "Oh god, I've put the wrong date down. 13th?" he replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camilla then noticed an issue with the pen.

"Oh look, it's going everywhere, hang on," she said.

"I can't bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time," the King said in exasperation.

The royal pair were welcomed warmly in Northern Ireland - King Charles' first visit since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace after her death last week in Scotland.