Auckland man charged over possessing objectionable publication

An Auckland man has been charged over possessing an objectionable publication.

The Auckland man is a 68-year-old who police say is expected to appear Auckland District Court on September 29.

"This follows the earlier arrests of a man and a woman in Christchurch in late August for offences under the Act," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

It comes as far-right media duo Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer recently appeared in court on charges of distributing objectionable material.

The Counterspin hosts were arrested over alleged offences under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993, and have been on bail.

Alp is charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication, a documentary, and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Spierer has been charged with one count of distributing an objectionable publication, one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.