Ambulance driver one of two dead in Cambridge crash

An ambulance driver is one of two people who died in a crash in Cambridge, Waikato which happened in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place on Tirau Rd in Cambridge around 3:40am, police said.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the ambulance was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Late this afternoon police confirmed the ambulance driver also died as a result of their injuries.

One other medical staff member on board the ambulance received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by road.

There were no patients on board the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The serious crash unit is investigating the incident.

In a statement St John Ambulance said it is supporting police with their ongoing investigations into the crash.

"Our focus right now is to support our people and our thoughts are with them, their wider family, and friends at this difficult time."