Police have named the woman who died while attempting to cross a river north of Gisborne on Saturday.

A section of the Mangahauini River. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say Jillian Carlyle, 65, from Tokomaru, died trying to ford the Mangahauini River.

"Our thoughts are with her whānau and loved ones," police said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Her death has now been referred to the coroner.