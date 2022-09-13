Rescue helicopter winches surfer from rocks at Canterbury beach

Source: 1News

A surfer has been winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after getting stuck on the rocks at Sumner Beach in Christchurch this morning.

The surfer is helped into an ambulance at Sumner Beach.

The surfer is helped into an ambulance at Sumner Beach. (Source: 1News)

1News understands the surfer got into trouble in big surf and was swept out to sea. He then became stuck on the rocks.

St John Ambulance and two helicopters were called to the scene near Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough, at 8.30am.

Surfers at Sumner Beach on Tuesday.

Surfers at Sumner Beach on Tuesday. (Source: 1News)

An eyewitness described the surf to 1News as "horrendous" and said they're the largest waves he's seen in a while.

It's understood the surfer did not need to be taken to hospital.

New ZealandAccidentsChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Person found in burnt-out car in Hawke's Bay an 18-year-old woman

2

Prince Andrew heckled while walking behind Queen's hearse in Edinburgh

3

King Charles and siblings stand vigil around Queen's coffin

4

Holiday ruined after Jetstar refuses to check in child's wheelchair

5

Police officer's kick to man's head 'unjustified' - IPCA

Latest Stories

Watch: Breakfast's Indira Stewart sits down with Billie Eilish

Fire leads to evacuation of Auckland's Sacred Heart College

Former roading manager who allegedly accepted gifts for contracts named

Median house price falls 5.9% in last year - REINZ

'I love fighting' - why heavyweight Hemi Ahio is on brink of big time

Related Stories

Police officer's kick to man's head 'unjustified' - IPCA

PM addresses holiday's clash with South Canterbury Anniversary

Husband pays tribute to wife who died in Kaikōura boat tragedy

Kaikōura boat tragedy victim 'did so much for community'