Rescue helicopter winches surfer from rocks at Canterbury beach

A surfer has been winched to safety by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after getting stuck on the rocks at Sumner Beach in Christchurch this morning.

The surfer is helped into an ambulance at Sumner Beach. (Source: 1News)

1News understands the surfer got into trouble in big surf and was swept out to sea. He then became stuck on the rocks.

St John Ambulance and two helicopters were called to the scene near Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough, at 8.30am.

Surfers at Sumner Beach on Tuesday. (Source: 1News)

An eyewitness described the surf to 1News as "horrendous" and said they're the largest waves he's seen in a while.

It's understood the surfer did not need to be taken to hospital.