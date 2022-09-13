Queen's memory lives on at Masterton park

Among the places and landmarks around the world named after the Queen is Masterton's Queen Elizabeth Park.

Originally known as Masterton Park, it was named in honour of Her Majesty after she visited the Wairarapa town in 1954.

Steeped in history since it was established in 1881, the park features prominently in the town centre.

"I've known this park all my life...beautiful and serene, you can find little pockets of something different everywhere within this park," one woman told Seven Sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our community love this park," Mayor Lyn Patterson said.

"The superlative that everybody uses, it's the jewel in the crown.

"It's the mix of the old and the new, so its acknowledging our past but also looking to the future."

The band rotunda and grandstand the Queen visited have heritage status, while the deer park and miniature train have been around for decades.

Following Her Majesty's death, residents hope to carry her memory with them when they walk through the park grounds.

"I will be more mindful of its name and what it truly represents because we did have a wonderful Queen," a resident told Seven Sharp.