Prince Andrew heckled while walking behind Queen's hearse in Edinburgh

Source: 1News

Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked behind the hearse carrying the coffin of his mother in Edinburgh.

The children of Queen Elizabeth II accompanied their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital before standing vigil at St Giles' Cathedral.

As the procession walked towards St Giles', a man can be heard yelling "Andrew, you're a sick old man."

Police Scotland said: "A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile at around 2.50pm today."

Two other people were charged with breaching the peace, including a woman reportedly holding an anti-monarchy sign.

Prince Andrew had many of his titles stripped by the Queen because of his legal woes related to his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Unlike his siblings, he wasn't wearing military attire at the procession and vigil.

WorldQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022UK and EuropeRoyalty

Popular Stories

1

Holiday ruined after Jetstar refuses to check in child's wheelchair

2

West Auckland pizza restaurant ram-raided overnight

3

King Charles and siblings stand vigil around Queen's coffin

4

Prince Andrew heckled while walking behind Queen's hearse in Edinburgh

5

Disney cruise ship setting sail from Auckland in 2023

Latest Stories

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth remembered in Edinburgh

NZ still needs Covid protection framework - Siouxsie Wiles

Holiday ruined after Jetstar refuses to check in child's wheelchair

Scrapping traffic light system gives 'certainty' - Jacinda Ardern

Prince Andrew heckled while walking behind Queen's hearse in Edinburgh

Related Stories

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth remembered in Edinburgh

Ukraine reclaims more land, 'captures many Russian soldiers'

Photos: Queen's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral for prayer service

Queen Elizabeth hailed as 'constant in all our lives'