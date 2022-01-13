Queen strips Prince Andrew of military titles and patronages

The Queen has removed the military titles of her son Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a commemoration service at Manchester Cathedral marking the 100th anniversary since the start of the Battle of the Somme. (Source: Getty)

It comes after more than 150 veterans signed an open letter to the Queen, asking for her to strip Prince Andrew of his titles because of his relationship with the late Jeffery Epstein, the campaign group Republic told Reuters.

"The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Andrew is facing a civil sexual assault trial in the US after a judge threw out his bid to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the palace said.

Giuffre is suing the British royal, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – a minor under US law – after she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince has categorically denied all allegations against him and had hoped to have her lawsuit thrown out largely due to a settlement Giuffre signed in 2009 with his friend Epstein, which he claimed released him from liability.