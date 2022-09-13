Carrington officially receives damehood at investiture ceremony

Almost a decade since she was first made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Lisa Carrington was back at Parliament House in Wellington for another investiture ceremony - her damehood.

Carrington officially received her latest New Year's Honour on Tuesday morning in the capital for her services to canoe racing after becoming New Zealand's most successful Olympian in Tokyo last year with three gold medals. Her Olympic total is five golds and one bronze.

"It's not something I ever thought would happen," Carrington said of her damehood.

"But it's so special to be here today and do the full ceremony and just look back on why I'm here. It's for everyone who has supported me."

With Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in the UK representing New Zealand at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, Administrator of the Government Dame Susan Glazebrook handed out today's honours in her absence.

The 33-year-old said to be among the last to earn an honour in the late monarch's 70-year reign was something to cherish.

"To be here with her portrait still on the wall, it's really nice to be able to celebrate her in an official way," Carrington said.

"To be here and be able do that is a huge privilege."

Others honoured at Tuesday's ceremony included Dr Alec Ekeroma for services to health and the Pacific community, Chelsea Winstanley for services to the screen industry and Māori and Margaret Fraser for services to hepatology.

Carrington said to be recognised amongst such a prestigious group inspired her.

Dame Lisa Carrington after her investiture ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

"It's amazing. There are people here that have done such amazing things that made me think when I'm older I'd love to still continue to be able to do something that supports New Zealand, New Zealanders, young wahine and children," she said.

"Hopefully I can continue to do something that has an impact."

The damehood means Carrington moves up three levels inside the ranks of the New Zealand Order of Merit having previously been made a Member of the order in the 2013 New Year's Honours for services to kayaking.

Coincidentally, Carrington's investiture for that honour also happened at Wellington's Parliament House with then-governor general Sir Jerry Mateparae awarding her at the time.

Carrington admitted her memory is a bit hazy when it comes to the previous ceremony.

"I'm the same person," she said grinning.

"I've just done a few more things."