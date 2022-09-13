All Blacks: Sotutu in for absent Savea for Bledisloe Test

Ian Foster has made just three changes to his starting XV for their rare midweek Test against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Hoskins Sotutu, with Blues teammate Akira Ioane, left, pictured at the captain's run before the All Blacks Test against Ireland at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

With the All Blacks playing a Bledisloe Cup Test on Thursday, Foster announced his squad for the match on Tuesday afternoon.

Foster has kept the changes minimal after the squad paid back his faith in Hamilton two weeks ago with a crushing 53-3 win over Los Pumas, with adjustments being made to the forward pack for the contest.

“We can’t wait to kick off what should be a fantastic Rugby Championship Test, which doubles as the opening Bledisloe Cup clash of the year,” said Foster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are incredibly driven to keep hold of this trophy which means so much to both countries... and when you factor in how tight this year’s Rugby Championship is, all signs point towards another great Test match here in Melbourne.”

Hoskins Sotutu has earned his first All Blacks cap of 2022 with an instant promotion to the starting No.8 role vacated by Ardie Savea who remained in New Zealand this week for the impending arrival of his third child.

After a successful return to Test rugby from his fractured cheekbone, Retallick has also been promoted to the starting lineup alongside Sam Whitelock in the locks with Scott Barrett shifting from the No.5 jersey back to blindside flanker where Foster enjoys playing him for the injured Shannon Frizell.

“You can’t take any cap for granted” – Hoskins Sotutu



Can’t wait to see Hos back in the black jersey 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZSJTQ80kcw — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 13, 2022

Of interest, Akira Ioane has entered the bench to fill the void created by Retallick's promotion alongside Dalton Papalii, leaving Foster with two loose forwards in his otherwise unchanged reserves and no lock cover.

Outside the shuffling in the forward pack, the back line remains the same with Richie Mo'unga at No.10 ahead of Beauden Barrett, who is still on the bench.

Thursday will be just the fifth time the All Blacks have played the Wallabies in Melbourne with the last taking place there in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's Bledisloe series also marks 90 years since the Cup was first presented in 1932.

Meanwhile, Bernard Foley will make his Wallabies return three years after his last Test, taking over the No.10 jersey on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, who has played 71 Tests, has been brought back in from Test rugby's wilderness for young playmaker Noah Lolesio, who has been ruled out after suffering a concussion in their loss to South Africa in Sydney earlier this month.

Coach Dave Rennie will unveil the rest of his team later Tuesday but confirmed Foley's return early, saying he was keen to tap into his experience after losing fellow veteran Quade Cooper to a ruptured Achilles and with James O'Connor out of favour.

All Blacks vs Wallabies, Thursday 15 Sept, Melbourne, 9:45pm

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Sam Cane [C], 6. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Ethan de Groot

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Akira Ioane, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Quinn Tupaea