What a response! Under-pressure All Blacks perfect in taming Pumas

Well, that was… different. The All Blacks, in a state of flux and approaching chaos before this Test, have thrashed Argentina 53-3 in a victory high on inspiration and determination, and also, crucially, skill.

Rieko Ioane dives under the posts for the All Blacks' third try against Argentina on Saturday night. (Source: Photosport)

It was emphatic and absolute – a near perfect way to respond to the questions which have lingered around this group and head coach Ian Foster for many months.

To say it was a world away from last weekend’s defeat in Christchurch would be absolutely right but also a little wrong.

It would be foolish to assume anything about this All Blacks team given their inconsistency and record going into this Test which included two wins from their past eight Tests, but last week’s flop would have played a big part in this seven-tries-to-nil bonus point win at Waikato Stadium because it provided serious motivation and cause for reflection.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to note too that it was always going to be difficult for the Pumas to reach the emotional and physical level that they achieved last weekend in winning in New Zealand for the first time.

Then they played a cautious, relatively mistake-free brand of rugby and made the most of their limited opportunities, but on Saturday night they hardly got the opportunity to call any sort of shot at all.

The All Blacks smothered them from the start, forcing handling errors – four in the first quarter – and then home side went about their work.

They attacked with intelligence and variation, and, amazingly in the wet conditions which ranged from driving rain to light precipitation, played with an elevated skill level the Pumas couldn’t touch.

Despite the conditions and the external pressure on them to break out of their funk, the All Blacks made only three handling errors in the entire match.

They operated with clarity and composure, each man knowing their role implicitly and doing it to near perfection. As mentioned, this was a very different performance from Foster’s men.

If their Ellis Park victory over South Africa was their ultimate in terms of a comeback victory under Ian Foster, this was their zenith in terms of all-round, 80-minute attack, and, in truth, it was a revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were three tries in the first half, and one ruled out (Samisoni Taukei’aho was the unlucky one – due to a Tyrel Lomax knock-on caused by an unseen Pablo Matera hand) as two of those came via short kicks – one from David Havili and another from Richie Mo’unga as prop Ethan de Groot and Caleb Clarke capitalised.

Rieko Ioane’s, their third, was a triumph in terms of set piece pressure and deception, Havili’s pass to his midfield partner a thing of beauty.

And there were four after the break, with Brodie Retallick storming back on his return, Jordie Barrett diving over after a peach of an offload from Sam Cane, Ardie Savea dotting down (of course he did), and Beauden Barrett during a lively cameo.

The pack was again in the ascendency – the difference this week was that the backs consistently made the most of that dominance and at 24-3 at halftime it was matter of by how much rather than if another precious victory would come.

Jordie Barrett dives over for his second-half try against the Pumas in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

Tomas Lavinini’s dropped ball from shortly after the kick-off was a hint of things to come and the All Blacks were ruthless and relentless in punishing the Pumas at nearly every opportunity while keeping their own errors to a minimum.

There were standouts all over the field, with hooker Taukei’aho an early candidate for man of the match and Savea not far behind. Cane made his mark defensively and later on attack, and Mo’unga played with composure and accuracy, attributes reflected by his outside backs, with Ioane, Clarke, Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett increasingly dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afterwards on his Sky interview Cane felt it was close to a “complete performance”, and it was.

It should also cement a few ideas in Foster’s mind about his best line-up. He took a gamble on retaining men such as Cane at No.7 and captain and Mo’unga at No.10, and it paid off.

The All Blacks’ next Test is against Australia in Melbourne on September 15.

Another loss or even a below-par performance may raise the old questions again, but until then Foster and the All Blacks have bought themselves some time with an excellent and near complete victory. They couldn't ask for much more and nor could the critics.

All Blacks 53 (Ethan de Groot, Caleb Clarke, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett tries; Richie Mo’unga 2 pens, 4 cons; Jordie Barrett 2 cons)

Argentina 3 (Emiliano Boffelli pen)

Halftime: 24-3