Kiwis turning to social media to learn te reo Māori

Source: 1News

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori kicked off today, and while nearly one-third of New Zealanders can speak some te reo words and phrases, it may not be the full picture.

People are turning to TikTok and Instagram to learn the language, meaning there may be thousands more not being captured in the data.

One person who took to social media to learn te reo is musician Amy Maynard.

"For me, looking and just reading something, it doesn't stick and I was like, 'I can't remember these' and I was like, 'What if I use all of the knowledge that I already have as a musician?'" she told 1News.

"This is how I can learn how to speak te reo Māori easier for me, you know. And it all started with "A-ha-ka-ma-na-pa-ra-ta-wa-nga-wha."

Statistics New Zealand says for the first time in its data, it's recorded a "significant increase" in the proportion of fairly proficient te reo Māori speakers.

Tūhoe artist and activist Tame Iti was among those at Parliament 50 years ago to deliver the Māori Language Petition.

"Kua rereke te ahuatanga i nga rima tekau tau inaianei. Kua aro nui nga tangata (Things have changed so much over the last 50 years. People are a lot more willing)," he said.

New ZealandTe Ao Māori

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19 traffic light system to be scrapped late tonight

2

Public holiday announced for Queen's NZ memorial service

3

PM addresses holiday's clash with South Canterbury Anniversary

4

Person's death on Auckland's North Shore treated as 'unexplained'

5

Disney cruise ship setting sail from Auckland in 2023

Latest Stories

Royal visits warmly remembered by those on Fiji's Bau island

LIVE: King Charles to temporarily call Clarence House home

Kiwis turning to social media to learn te reo Māori

Air NZ drop mask requirement following government's decision

Ballater crowds go quiet as Queen leaves for final time

Related Stories

Kiingitanga honours Queen's impact on Māori-Crown relations

Te reo Māori in space of 'exponential growth' - expert

Kiingitanga offers respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Police took and stored thousands of unlawful photos - inquiry