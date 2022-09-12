Kaikōura boat tragedy victim 'did so much for community'

One of the victims of the Kaikōura boat tragedy which claimed five lives "did so much for community", according to a tribute paid this morning.

Five people died and six were rescued after a fishing charter vessel collided with a whale on Saturday morning.

The group on board were part of a wildlife photography group and had chartered the boat from Fish Kaikōura Charters.

The group came from all around the country, according to police.

Otematata Residents' Association chairman Steve Dalley says their small community is very sad on Monday after losing a kind and generous person in the tragedy.

Dalley says the man lived in Christchurch, but spent a lot of his time at a family bach in Otematata, Otago, described as his "home away from home".

He added the wildlife photographer: “Did so much for the community, including creating an annual calendar using his photos, and donated his work to be raffled to help raise funds".

"He was a lovely guy and it’s very sad for all of us."

A Wellington woman, who also died in the boating tragedy, has been described as "a fabulous person" by her friend who runs Feet With Heat, where she was learning to dance.

Jo Matsis told 1News through tears her friend, "Was a fabulous person, a big ray of sunshine, everyone’s going to miss her."

A tribute on the dance groups Facebook page says:

"Your life was cut short while on your adventure. We will all miss your smiley face your sense of humour and your friendship. A girl who paid attention to detail in her dancing."

A large-scale maritime operation took place to rescue the six survivors and recover the bodies of the five dead.

"This has been a tragic event that affects many lives, most of all family and loved ones," Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said on Saturday.

"Our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to you all."

Information from Maritime NZ shows the boat involved was surveyed to carry one crew member and 10 passengers. It is still not known if everyone on board was wearing a life jacket.

Maritime NZ investigators are working on the accident.