Concerns for welfare of missing Lower Hutt man

Source: 1News

There are serious concerns for the welfare of a missing Lower Hutt man, police said.

Omri Collins, 27, has been missing since August 31.

Omri Collins, 27, has been missing since August 31. (Source: NZ Police)

Omri Collins, 27, was reported missing from the Lower Hutt area on August 31.

Police said they have carried out a "number of inquiries" into his whereabouts but have been unable to find him.

Collins' family and police said they have "serious concerns" for his welfare as he has not been heard from for some time.

He had been staying in Lower Hutt but was known to frequent Wellington City, police said.

Anyone with information about Omri's whereabouts, or who believes they have seen him, should call 105 immediately.

New ZealandWellington

