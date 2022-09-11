Smoke warning after Levin recycling facility fire

A smoke warning has been issued as crews respond to a recycling facility fire in central Levin on Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said in a statement: "Residents in the vicinity of a fire in central Levin are advised to keep their windows and doors closed this morning to avoid exposure to potentially toxic smoke."

Assistant Commander Steve Hudson said people who went outdoors this morning should avoid areas where there is smoke.

FENZ were called to the scene of the fire at 6.22am and say it will continue to burn for some time.

According to reports on social media, the fire is at Levin Container Rubbish on Oxford Street in the town's centre.

Six fire trucks with pumps, one ladder truck and support staff are attending the incident.

SH1 LEVIN - FIRE - 8:20AM SUN 11 SEP

Due to a fire the road is CLOSED between Stuckey St and Bath St. Please expect DELAYS. ^EH pic.twitter.com/Jdwrr0W9wD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 10, 2022

Police said in a statement that they were assisting FENZ at the scene.

They say police involvement is "largely for management of traffic and general public".