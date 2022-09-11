21-gun salute rings out over Wellington for new King

A 21-gun salute rung out over Wellington on Sunday afternoon, acknowledging King Charles III as the new monarch of New Zealand.

The salute followed the formal Proclamation of Accession ceremony for the new King at Parliament.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro both acknowledged the late Queen in their speeches at the event, and both welcomed His Majesty to his new role. The proclamation was then read in both English and te reo Māori.

The 21-gun salute was fired from Wellington's Point Jerningham immediately after the proclamation in te reo was finished.

The New Zealand Army's 16 Field Regiment fired the salute and, in keeping with naval tradition, a second 21-gun salute was fired from Auckland's Devonport Naval Base at the same time.

According to the NZ Defence Force website, gun salutes "are symbolic and are meant as a show of respect for an important authority".

"The 21-gun salute is the highest honour and is reserved for the Sovereign, designated members of the Royal Family and Heads of State, and is conducted as part of their state welcome ceremony."

King Charles III is now formally New Zealand's head of state.