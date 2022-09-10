Watch: Black Ferns Sevens perform haka for Hirini to mark 50th tournament

The Black Ferns Sevens have honoured their captain Sarah Hirini with a haka, as she plays in her 50th international tournament at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

Following their 47-5 victory over Colombia in their first match of the World Cup, the team welcomed Hirini into the dressing room with their team haka, Ngā Rongo Toa.

Hirini joined in with her teammates before they celebrated her milestone with hugs and acknowledgements.

The achievement is another one to add to a long list of accomplishments for the 29-year-old and the team.

This includes the team winning the 2018 World Cup, winning one gold and one bronze at the Commonwealth games, and gold and silver at the Olympics.

The Black Ferns Sevens are going for their third consecutive World Cup title in South Africa.