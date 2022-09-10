NZ Sevens sides advance to the quarter-finals of World Cup

Source: 1News

The All Blacks and Black Ferns Sevens have thrashed Colombia and Scotland to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rugby Sevens World Cup at Cape Town Stadium.

Akuila Rokolisoa sprint down the field to score a try against Scotland.

Akuila Rokolisoa sprint down the field to score a try against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

Both sides, who are reigning champions and looking to achieve a three-peat in the event, came out firing in their first matches.

The All Blacks Sevens defeated Scotland 43-5 in a seven-try rout.

This included two tries from Akuila Rokolisoa, one of them coming off a breakthrough run from Sam Dickson.

As Dickson turned the jets on, he offloaded to Rokolisoa in support who used his blistering speed and flair to stump the Scottish defence, making a sneaky dummy pass as he crossed the try-line.

Amanaki Nicole also scored twice with Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and reserves Lewis Ormond and Caleb Tangitau adding to the New Zealand tally.

Scotland’s Lee Jones crossed the line to give his team five points to begin the second-half, but it was a tough climb as the All Blacks Sevens completed a dominant performance.

Then a few hours later, the Black Ferns Sevens won in a commanding 47-5 spectacle over Colombia.

Portia Woodman in action against Colombia at the Rugby Sevens World Cup.

Portia Woodman in action against Colombia at the Rugby Sevens World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

They also scored seven tries with the World Cup’s all-time top try scorer Portia Woodman powering through to get the first points of the match.

Risi Pouri-Lane also scored two tries and by half-time New Zealand were up 26-0. Micaela Blyde and Shiray Kaka both crossed the line and Sevens great Kelly Brazier added a double.

Laura Mejia of Colombia made history, scoring Colombia’s first try in their World Cup debut following an impressive chip and chase.

After their victory, the Black Ferns Sevens performed a haka to acknowledge Captain Sarah Hirini who is playing in her 50th tournament.

The All Blacks Sevens now face Argentina in the quarter-finals while the Black Ferns Sevens will take on Ireland on Sunday morning NZT.

SportSevens

Popular Stories

1

Police cordons on Auckland's K Road after 'disorder incidents'

2

Boy from Ngongotahā who gave the Queen a greenstone mere

3

Putin among world leaders paying tribute to the Queen

4

William and Kate become Prince and Princess of Wales

5

Watch: Is this the worst TMO call of the rugby season?

Latest Stories

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

NZ Sevens sides advance to the quarter-finals of World Cup

LIVE: King Charles III pays tribute to 'darling Mama'

King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' in first speech

Opinion: The death of Queen Elizabeth II - 24 hours on

Related Stories

Sarah Hirini, Hamish Bond named NZ's flag bearers for Olympics

Eddie Osei-Nketia's rugby desires strengthened after discovering 'brotherhood' at recent sevens camp

Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles

All Blacks Sevens bounce back after loss to Spain with emphatic win over Australia