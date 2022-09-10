NZ Sevens sides advance to the quarter-finals of World Cup

The All Blacks and Black Ferns Sevens have thrashed Colombia and Scotland to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rugby Sevens World Cup at Cape Town Stadium.

Akuila Rokolisoa sprint down the field to score a try against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

Both sides, who are reigning champions and looking to achieve a three-peat in the event, came out firing in their first matches.

The All Blacks Sevens defeated Scotland 43-5 in a seven-try rout.

This included two tries from Akuila Rokolisoa, one of them coming off a breakthrough run from Sam Dickson.

As Dickson turned the jets on, he offloaded to Rokolisoa in support who used his blistering speed and flair to stump the Scottish defence, making a sneaky dummy pass as he crossed the try-line.

Amanaki Nicole also scored twice with Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and reserves Lewis Ormond and Caleb Tangitau adding to the New Zealand tally.

Scotland’s Lee Jones crossed the line to give his team five points to begin the second-half, but it was a tough climb as the All Blacks Sevens completed a dominant performance.

Then a few hours later, the Black Ferns Sevens won in a commanding 47-5 spectacle over Colombia.

Portia Woodman in action against Colombia at the Rugby Sevens World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

They also scored seven tries with the World Cup’s all-time top try scorer Portia Woodman powering through to get the first points of the match.

Risi Pouri-Lane also scored two tries and by half-time New Zealand were up 26-0. Micaela Blyde and Shiray Kaka both crossed the line and Sevens great Kelly Brazier added a double.

Laura Mejia of Colombia made history, scoring Colombia’s first try in their World Cup debut following an impressive chip and chase.

After their victory, the Black Ferns Sevens performed a haka to acknowledge Captain Sarah Hirini who is playing in her 50th tournament.

The All Blacks Sevens now face Argentina in the quarter-finals while the Black Ferns Sevens will take on Ireland on Sunday morning NZT.