NZ Sevens sides advance to the quarter-finals of World Cup

The All Blacks and Black Ferns Sevens have thrashed Colombia and Scotland to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rugby Sevens World Cup at Cape Town Stadium.
Both sides, who are reigning champions and looking to achieve a three-peat in the event, came out firing in their first matches.
The All Blacks Sevens defeated Scotland 43-5 in a seven-try rout.
This included two tries from Akuila Rokolisoa, one of them coming off a breakthrough run from Sam Dickson.
As Dickson turned the jets on, he offloaded to Rokolisoa in support who used his blistering speed and flair to stump the Scottish defence, making a sneaky dummy pass as he crossed the try-line.
Amanaki Nicole also scored twice with Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and reserves Lewis Ormond and Caleb Tangitau adding to the New Zealand tally.
Scotland’s Lee Jones crossed the line to give his team five points to begin the second-half, but it was a tough climb as the All Blacks Sevens completed a dominant performance.
Then a few hours later, the Black Ferns Sevens won in a commanding 47-5 spectacle over Colombia.
They also scored seven tries with the World Cup’s all-time top try scorer Portia Woodman powering through to get the first points of the match.
Risi Pouri-Lane also scored two tries and by half-time New Zealand were up 26-0. Micaela Blyde and Shiray Kaka both crossed the line and Sevens great Kelly Brazier added a double.
Laura Mejia of Colombia made history, scoring Colombia’s first try in their World Cup debut following an impressive chip and chase.
After their victory, the Black Ferns Sevens performed a haka to acknowledge Captain Sarah Hirini who is playing in her 50th tournament.
The All Blacks Sevens now face Argentina in the quarter-finals while the Black Ferns Sevens will take on Ireland on Sunday morning NZT.