Man arrested after armed robbery of ATM security staff in Kawerau

A man who allegedly robbed ATM security staff in Kawerau in Bay of Plenty earlier this week has been arrested, after evading police for five days.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said security staff were held up at gunpoint while refilling cash from a security truck at an ATM near a supermarket on Onlsow St around 8.45am on Tuesday.

After allegedly stealing the cash, the man was seen fleeing in a maroon-coloured Subaru Nissan Maxima.

Police found the getaway vehicle on Wednesday.

The alleged offender was found on Saturday morning after police and the Armed Offenders Squad searched a Kawerau address.

The 45-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Monday.

"Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing and police have not ruled out further arrests and charges," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said.

