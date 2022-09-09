What happens to NZ's currency, passports and anthem?

There will be no immediate changes to New Zealand currency or passports following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Department of Internal Affairs and the Reserve Bank have confirmed.

The national anthem will change slightly once King Charles III's succession to the throne is proclaimed, however.

The Queen died today at Balmoral Castle in Scotland - she was head of state for many Commonwealth countries, including New Zealand, for 70 years.

Following her death, questions have been raised about currency and passports which feature her name and image.

New Zealand passports - on which an image of the Queen appears as well as the words Her Majesty and Kuini Erihapeti Tuarua (Queen Elizabeth II) - will continue to be valid.

“New Zealand passports are still current, valid and can be used for travel and as proof of identification” an Internal Affairs spokesperson said.

In the future, passports will be issued in the name of the new sovereign, King Charles III.

New Zealand notes and coins

The Reserve Bank say there is no immediate impact on New Zealand’s banknote and coin designs following the Queen's death.

Existing $20 banknotes in circulation featuring Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender.

It will be several years before there will be a need to introduce coins featuring King Charles III, and even longer until stocks of $20 notes are exhausted.

The Queen is likely to remain on $20 banknotes issued from existing stock for some years. The notes are issued infrequently, and the Reserve Bank does not intend to destroy stock or shorten life of existing banknotes.

“This would be wasteful and poor environmental practice," a Reserve Bank spokesperson said.

Changes to the images on coins will be made once it is approved by King Charles III, working in conjunction with mints who produce for multiple Commonwealth countries.

Coins bearing the King’s image with have similar physical characteristics as the Queen.

The transition to new imagery will take several years because there is currently sufficient stock to ensure that there is no supply change disruption or sudden demand increase.

Anthem

As for the national anthem, there will be changes coming.

"God Save The Queen has been the traditional anthem of New Zealand since 1840," said Glenis Philip-Barbara of the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"Since 1977, New Zealand has had two national anthems of equal status, God Save The Queen and God Defend New Zealand.

"When Charles III’s succession to the throne is proclaimed (confirmation of that date will follow), the words will change to God Save The King."

Courts

Courthouses in Aotearoa will remain open today, said Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann.

In a statement, she said courthouse flags will fly at half-mast, and judges have been invited to acknowledge the event in court if they wish.

In court proceedings, there are a number of changes including Queen’s Counsel becoming King’s Counsel and criminal cases being named “The King v X”. These changes are effective immediately.