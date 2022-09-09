Sir Edmund Hillary's 'fond memories' with Queen remembered by his son

Peter Hillary has reflected on the "fond memories" his father Sir Edmund Hillary had with the Queen after her death on Friday morning.

Sir Edmund Hillary and the Queen. (Source: 1News)

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 after reigning for more than 70 years.

Peter described his father's first time meeting the Queen after he and Tenzing Norgay became the first to conquer Mount Everest in 1953.

"My father received an invitation to accompany the British expedition back to London where he and the leader John Hunt were knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace."

"I think we're all quite affected by what has happened."

Peter said the Queen would often be amused by the "lots of jokes" Sir Edmund shared with Prince Philip.

The monarch was very generous with her time, he said.

"I think that's been a big part of the Queen's legacy."

"She's always been there, she's been this constant, a really great and honourable person, a constant throughout all of our lives."