Rita Ora, Benee, Shapeshifter all named to perform at RWC

Rugby fans will be treated to "Aotearoa’s very own unforgettable Super Bowl moment" at this year's Rugby World Cup with Rita Ora, as well as Kiwi acts Benee and Shapeshifter, named to perform at the tournament.

Rita Ora. (Source: Supplied)

With just one month to go, organisers used the milestone to announce the entertainment at this year's event.

Ora, who has performed at some of the world's biggest arenas such as Wembley Stadium, Friends Arena, Olympia Stadion and Madison Square Garden, will bring her talents to Eden Park as the headline act for the opening ceremony on Saturday October 8.

"I can’t wait to perform in Aotearoa and join these incredible female athletes in such a historic moment for women’s rugby," Ora said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m honoured to be a part of the Rugby World Cup 2021 family and to share the stage with amazing talent as we shine a light on women’s sport.

"New Zealand holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to connecting with the fans, players and everyone involved during my time at the tournament."

Christchurch band Shapeshifter will then take to the stage in Auckland for the semi-finals on Saturday November 5 before Benee performs for the final at the same venue the following week.

Benee has rescheduled her Aotearoa Tour for March 2022 in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier, and Hamilton. (Source: Getty)

Tournament director Michelle Hooper said they were "ecstatic" to have the trio of musical talents on board for the tournament, with organisers saying they could deliver New Zealand's own "Super Bowl moment", referencing the extravagant halftime shows that top music artists perform at each year.

"Rugby World Cup 2021 will be a world-class festival of rugby and music, celebrating wāhine toa on and off the field and providing unforgettable moments for the competing teams and fans alike," Hooper said.

"Those in the stands will get unbelievable value, witnessing the best women’s rugby in the world, as well as the best entertainment in between matches on a scale never seen before at a women’s Rugby World Cup."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shapeshifter. (Source: Supplied)

Hooper added a festival of Māori and Pasifika culture including food, entertainment and music will be spread throughout Eden Park while festival atmospheres will also be present at the other two stadiums of the tournament; Waitākere Stadium and Northland Events Centre.

"The atmosphere in stadia is something we hope will be etched into the memories of fans and players for a lifetime and will go on to inspire our tamariki to pursue their dreams and aspirations through sport," she said.

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now.