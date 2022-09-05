Body found in burnt-out vehicle in Hawke’s Bay carpark

The unexplained death of a person is being investigated by police after a body was located in a burnt-out vehicle in a riverside carpark in Havelock North on Monday.

The body was found in a burnt-out vehicle in a carpark. (Source: Supplied)

Police said it appeared the vehicle has been parked in the River Road reserve for several days.

River Road is currently closed while police work in the area and a scene guard will be in place overnight.

A scene examination has begun and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector David de Lange said investigators are in the very early stages of understanding what has happened to the victim.

“The reserve is a popular area for cyclists and people walking dogs, providing access to the Tukituki River and adjacent cycleways,” he said.

“Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 105.”