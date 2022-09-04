Strong winds cancel Invercargill flights, blow containers over

Eleven flights in and out of Invercargill have been cancelled due to the wild weather hitting Southland that has also blown over a number of containers at the port.

Invercargill is under an orange strong wind warning from 9am to 5pm Sunday, with gusts up to 120 km/h.

"Due to high winds and weather conditions in Invercargill, a total of 11 flights in and out of the city have been cancelled, including services to Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland," an Air New Zealand spokesperson said.

Customers booked to fly with Air New Zealand are being advised to check the arrivals and departures page on their website.

"We have been communicating with affected customers and they are being re-accommodated on alternative services."

Southport said that a number of containers have been blown over due to the high winds.

The extent of the damage will be unknown until the weather settles down and the container terminal can be accessed.

Hundreds have been left without power in Southland and Otago as high winds swept across the region.

PowerNet Chief Executive, Jason Franklin says some of the outages have been caused by trees falling through power lines, particularly impacting those in the Otatara region.

“There have been weather-related outages across the south coast since early Sunday morning. These outages have been in the Colac Bay, Riverton, Otatara and Bluff regions in Southland. In addition, there have been outages in the Otago region, including Lawrence and Beaumont."

Franklin said fault crews have been restoring power throughout the day "in challenging conditions."

The PowerNet Facebook page is being kept up to date with information on the outages.