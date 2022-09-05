Lost luggage increasing as air travel ramps up

A major travel agency says the increase in reported lost luggage since lockdowns and border closures is due to a perfect storm of factors.

Flight Centre’s David Coombes told Fair Go the missing baggage problem is caused by a combination of major schedule changes, which in turn create staffing problems.

Plus, staff are also getting sick with Covid, and all of this leaves airports struggling to get enough baggage handlers.

Some companies are now offering packages that include baggage tracking – as well as someone to hunt down anything that goes missing.

"Nobody likes these experiences for our customers," said Coombes.

"I am confident that as time goes on these circumstances will improve."

He said there’s now about 50% of pre-Covid international capacity in the market, but by year’s end, that’s forecast to be about 75%.