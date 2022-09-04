One dead following single-vehicle crash in Rotorua

One person has died after a crash in Rotorua's Sunnybrook early on Sunday morning.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Pukehangi Road at around 12.30am.

The vehicle's sole occupant died at the scene.

The road is now re-opened and police say inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Emergency NZ said the car had collided with a power pole.

Three fire trucks attended and had left the scene by 6am.

St John said they responded one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle, and were not required for transportation.