Topp Twins tribute concert announced amid breast cancer battle

A tribute concert for Dame Lynda and Jools Topp has been announced amid the pair's battle with breast cancer.

The iconic Kiwi entertainers have shared most of their lives together

Held at the Civic Theatre in Auckland on November 7, proceeds from the concert will go towards living costs and treatment for the twins.

Several Kiwi icons are set to feature, including Anika Moa, Ria Hall, Dame Hinewehi Mohi and Troy Kingi.

The night will be hosted by Karen O’Leary, Lynda’s on-screen daughter in Wellington Paranormal.

Jackie Clarke, Annie Crummer and Don McGlashan will also feature, performing Topp Twins songs with a twist.

The twins themselves will also feature, their first performance since Lynda’s diagnosis.

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at 48, but pulled through after her left breast was removed and weeks of gruelling chemotherapy.

Last year she began to feel unwell again. Then Lynda found out she also had breast cancer.

At the beginning of August, they provided an update on their Facebook page.

"It has been 8 months since Lynda was diagnosed with Grade 3 Breast Cancer and 6 months since Jools was discovered with a new tumour in her rib cage," they wrote.

"We are both alive and kicking but it has been a pretty hard journey of surgery chemo and for Jools radiation therapy.

"The love and support we have had from Kiwis and fans around the world has been amazing and we thank each and everyone of you who have sent messages and donated to our givealittle page.

"To all of you lots of love."