Topp Twins share cancer battle update, thank fans for support

Source: 1News

The Topp Twins have shared an update as the beloved Kiwi entertainers both battle cancer.

Earlier this year the pair revealed to TVNZ's SUNDAY show that they both were fighting the disease, leading to an outpouring of love and support.

Jools was first diagnosed in 2006, but survived after a breast was removed and she underwent chemotherapy.

Last year she began to feel ill again, and then Lynda discovered she also had breast cancer.

Jools and Lynda Topp.

Jools and Lynda Topp. (Source: Sunday)

Due to Covid-19, they stayed apart to protect each other.

This week, they provided an update on their Facebook page.

"It has been 8 months since Lynda was diagnosed with Grade 3 Breast Cancer and 6 months since Jools was discovered with a new tumour in her rib cage," they wrote.

Jools and Lynda Topp

Jools and Lynda Topp (Source: Topp Twins )

"We are both alive and kicking but it has been a pretty hard journey of surgery chemo and for Jools radiation therapy.

"The love and support we have had from Kiwis and fans around the world has been amazing and we thank each and everyone of you who have sent messages and donated to our givealittle page.

"To all of you lots of love."

