Refugees turning up to bare homes 'simply shouldn't happen' - PM

Concerning claims that refugee families in Christchurch turned up to homes without basic amenities, adequate bedding and food, "quite simply shouldn't happen", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.

It comes as an investigation has been launched to see whether there are deeper issues in refugee resettlement.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon is concerned there could be similar problems in other regions "which could implode into a serious situation".

Ardern said that in New Zealand, "We've been often remarked as a place that by in large does an incredibly good job of focusing on providing real wrap-around support for refugees".

"When we hear those stories where we haven't got it right, I think it's really important that we fix that.

"We want to be a place where those who have experienced extreme trauma, come here to find comfort and support."

In letters obtained by 1News under the Official Information Act, refugee advocates in Christchurch raised "urgent and serious concerns" about the state of housing provided by Purapura Whetu that awaited families after they arrived in New Zealand as refugees.

In a letter written by the Canterbury Refugee Centre to Immigration NZ (INZ), there were claims that former refugee families arrived in Christchurch on July 11 and were taken to their new homes at 5pm "without food, pots, pans to cook with, fridges, or microwaves".

"The family's arrival time coincided with the wettest and coldest day of the winter so far.

"Because of inadequate bedding, we purchased blankets for them… we also spent the evening shopping and cooking for the resettled families."

They said the incident was beyond concerning.

"The families are vulnerable, coming from terrible circumstances and deserve to be treated with respect, aroha and manaakitanga and should not be treated this way."

Refugee and Migrant Support national manager Andrew Lockhart replied that day, saying they had "undertaken an initial review with the provider on the issues raised and identified a some areas to be addressed".