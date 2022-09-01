Investigation launched after 'concerning' refugee resettlement claims

An investigation has been launched after claims that families arriving in Christchurch as refugees turned up to homes in winter without basic amenities.

The Race Relations Commissioner is concerned there could be similar issues in other regions "which could implode into a serious situation".

In letters obtained by 1News under the Official Information Act, refugee advocates in Christchurch raised "urgent and serious concerns" about the state of housing that awaited families after they arrived in New Zealand as refugees.

In a letter written by the Canterbury Refugee Centre to Immigration NZ (INZ), there were claims that former refugee families arrived in Christchurch on July 11 and were taken their new homes at 5pm "without food, pots, pans to cook, fridges, or microwaves".

"The family's arrival time coincided with the wettest and coldest day of the winter so far.

"Because of inadequate bedding, we purchased blankets for them… we also spent the evening shopping and cooking for the resettled families."

They said the incident was beyond concerning.

"The families are vulnerable, coming from terrible circumstances and deserve to be treated with respect, aroha and manaakitanga and should not be treated this way."

The letter said the families also did not have warm clothing to wear.

The letter was also signed by the Somali Community, the Eritrean Community, the Nepalese Community, the Bhutanese Society of Canterbury and the Afghan Multi Cultural Association.

Refugee and Migrant Support national manager Andrew Lockhart replied that day, saying they had "undertaken an initial review with the provider on the issues raised and identified a some areas to be addressed".

He said they were "very concerned that these families have not have the level of services they should have to support their initial arrival and settlement in the community".

Lockhart said that included improving communication between Immigration NZ and the provider to ensure they gave enough notice for the provider to fully furnish the house.

The letter came in the same week that Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon wrote to Immigration Minister Michael Wood where he raised concerns about a resettlement provider, which he did not name and did not say which region. He said it appeared to be "under resourced and ill-supported to provide the level of service expected".

"In addition... I visited the Auckland region provider and the service seems significantly smaller than what I have seen previously. I am concerned that the capacity is inadequate for our largest region and will be to the detriment of the people arriving," he said.

"I am concerned that there may be similar issues in other regions which could implode into a serious situation for the resettlement of refugees going forward."

Almost a month later, Wood replied, advising funding had not been reduced.

"An open, transparent and comprehensive tender process was undertaken by MBIE earlier this year to enable providers across Aotearoa NZ the opportunity to tender for the provision of refugee settlement support services in each of the 14 settlement locations."

It resulted in three new providers being contracted.

"INZ is working closely with the refugee settlement support providers to ensure quota refugees are provided the support required in the first 12-24 months as they settle into their communities."

When questioned by 1News, Wood said he had asked officials to investigate "to understand if some of these concerns that we're hearing are a result of what could be predictable teething problems as a new provider comes in and gets set up, or whether there are deeper issues that we need to understand".

Immigration Minister Michael Wood. (Source: 1News)

"We would expect that anytime when a family is getting resettled once they leave the resettlement centre that there is adequate housing and the basic amenities provided. Once that was reported through, Immigration NZ did take immediate action to make sure that those issues were fixed but we need to get to the bottom of why that happened and ensure it doesn't happen again."

"I do stand by the fact that New Zealand puts significant resource into, and has a significant focus on refugee families getting good support."

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon told 1News they had met with a number of refugee support organisations in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

"When you hear of the issues, they are quite alarming."

The issues included resourcing for new people arriving as refugees into New Zealand, "especially with the new providers".

"Basic things like a fridge. Basic human needs need to be supported by the providers. These are serious issues if you can't provide basic human rights to people."

Foon is set to meet with Wood over the issues.

"Either he makes an inquiry or we (the Human Rights Commission) make an inquiry into this situation, is the proper thing to do."

"Has there been a fundamental error in the choosing of a new provider in ensuring they're able to do it, they have the resources to do it?"

Foon said adequate resettlement services is "highly important to the wellbeing of refugees in Aotearoa".

"We are also concerned with the mental wellbeing. They are already traumatised from their issues overseas, living in the (refugee) camp for many years due to war or political issues."

"When they come here it would be nice to actually ensure they feel a sense of belonging, a sense of safety, a sense of meeting their basic human needs."

Mustafa Derbashi of the Asylum Seekers Support Trust and a member of the advisory group to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques said they expect people arriving to New Zealand to be supported.

"What if you have someone who arrives in the country, a different culture, different language, these fears and an uncertain future? I think we really need to review and rethink how we approach this, because it is very important, it is very vital for the future and their wellbeing.

He said New Zealand has a reputation as a friendly country with friendly people, "where we really try to be a role model around the world".

"We have this acceptance and inclusion and diversity and I think we shouldn't stop talk about this when it comes to refugees and asylum seekers.

"We can do better, we can invest in those people and look at the long term, what those people can bring to our community."

A spokesperson for the Immigration Minister said they are expecting the advice from officials this week or early next week. They said immigration officials would be going down to Christchurch in early September, and would potentially be on the ground next week.

The Christchurch resettlement provider did not respond to response requests from 1News.

