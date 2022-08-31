Foraging for kai lets Bay of Plenty man live off the land

Most of us love the convenience of popping down to the shops to pick up some kai, but if you set yourself a challenge to forage for food, could you do it?

With the high cost of living it's tempting to ditch the supermarkets and live off the land, which is exactly what one Bay of Plenty man decided to do.

Pāpā Wharewera used his foraging skills to feed his family for three months and on Wednesday revealed the lessons it taught him to Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson.

"It just came to me as a spur of the moment thing and I told my wife I am just going to do it.

"It was a calling and I felt like I was called to do it and take the learning from it.

"My connection to the land was deepened and my self-awareness."

Wharewera said it also helped him connect to his ancestors by living as they had.

His family taught him the skills to survive off his own wiles growing up.

After trying foraging for three months, Wharewera is keen to share his journey with others and continue to supplement his diet with the method.

He says foraging helps with a holistic approach to health.

"It's not just about going to the gym".

Watch the full Breakfast interview in the video above.