Proposal to honour Wellington's Mittens with statue

Famous feline Mittens is no stranger to the celebrity life. He's had his own personal museum exhibit, received a Key to the City, starred as the main character in a children's book and a hit single - and now he could be immortalised in his very own statue in the capital.

Wellingtonians were shocked to learn the popular feline's leaving town.

Welington LIVE took to Facebook on Saturday to propose the creation and installation of the bronze statue, which is expected to cost around $15,000, if it received 7000 likes.

"People power wins a Mittens statue. We said if this post gets 7k likes for a Mittens statue Wellington LIVE 2 min news will organise a bronze statue of Mittens the cat. That post is well over 7k now so off we go," Wellington LIVE said in a follow-up post.

"Stay tuned and if anyone knows an artist or LOCAL bronze statue craft person, please send in their deets. Thanks from Mittens. You can't beat Wellington on a good day."

The Turkish Angora was known for roaming the streets of the capital, including flats, offices, pubs, the police station - even a strip club. His exploits were carefully documented and followed by his legion of nearly 70,000 fans here and across the globe on the Wondrous Adventures of Mittens Facebook page.

The 12-year-old moved with his family to Auckland late last year, where he's now enjoying retirement.