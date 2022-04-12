Famous feline Mittens living 'more retired life' in Auckland

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Tonight Reporter
Source: 1News

Mittens the cat is something of a legend in Wellington.

From a personal museum exhibition and the Key to the City to a song and even a children's book - Mittens was undisputedly the Capital's most famous feline when his family announced they would be moving to Auckland late last year.

Three months after making the move, Mittens is enjoying a bit more family time and adjusting to his new surroundings.

"He's still going out and about but we live in a slightly more quiet suburb than previously", says owner Silvio Bruinsma.

For years, Mittens walked the streets of Wellington, building a 70,000 strong following online by going wherever he pleased: flats, offices, pubs, the police station, even a strip club.

"I think there's no strip clubs in the neighbourhood so that's probably helpful", says Silvio.

Mittens is now 12 years old - in human years that's over 60.

"He's you could say living a slightly more retired life, visiting neighbours, walking around the neighbourhood."

Though Silvio says Mittens isn't done with public appearances just yet.

"We're doing some fundraising for the Special Children's Christmas Party as well as the SPCA, which has its 150th anniversary this year, so keep an eye out for some of the things we'll be involved in over the course of the year."

New ZealandAnimalsWellington

