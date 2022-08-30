Gloriavale leadership 'allowed to touch anyone they want', court hears

A former Gloriavale resident “beat one young fella up” for harassing his daughter, hoping it would send a message that she was off limits.

The Gloriavale community on the West Coast. (Source: 1News)

Isaac Pilgrim is giving evidence at the Employment Court in Christchurch, which is deciding whether commune members are employees or volunteers.

Pilgrim said his daughter would often work late at night preparing food, and he was worried about her safety.

“I would come and check up on Serena because there would be guys around.

“I was worried about young fellas harassing Serena. I did beat one young fella up for being too in her face. I’m not sure I should have but I was openly aggressive about any young fella getting near her, so it would send a message to them, so they knew she was off limits,” said Pilgrim.

The court heard that the leadership are allowed to touch anyone they want, particularly young girls.

“They would be talking to them, giving them cuddles. That sort of thing.

“If you ever tried to say there was anything sexual or inappropriate about their behaviour with the girls you were totally destroyed, annihilated.

“When inappropriate relationships occur, for example between a married man and a single girl, and the leaders find out, the girls are typically publicly ridiculed and humiliated,” said Pilgrim.

Chief Judge Christina Inglis questioned Isaac Pilgrim’s daughter about her workload at the commune.

Serenity Pilgrim said she would have to be up early to make sure breakfast was ready by 7.30am, and if it wasn’t then she’d be publicly humiliated.

She said she was made to stand up in front of the 600 strong commune three times and apologise for breakfast being served late.

Judge Inglis asked her how it made her feel to which she replied: “I would cry”.

“It’s embarrassing, you’ve made a mistake and you’re being publicly humiliated,” said Serenity Pilgrim.

Yesterday the court heard that those who refused to work had food withheld and were threatened with eternal damnation.

“I’d definitely call it brainwashing because right from day one you grow up knowing you don’t have the option to even think about what you want to do.

“I was upset when the Labour Inspectorate reported I was a volunteer doing family work. If I had a choice there was definitely no way I would ever have done what I was made to do,” said Serenity Pilgrim.

The hearing is continuing.