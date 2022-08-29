Body of NZ solider killed in Ukraine may not be brought home - PM

The body of the Kiwi solider killed in Ukraine last week may not be brought home, Jacinda Ardern said at Monday's post-Cabinet address.

Dominic Abelen was killed in Ukraine while on leave without pay from the New Zealand Defence Force.

Ardern says it's difficult to know with certainty the circumstances of his body right now.

Thirty-year-old Dominic Abelen had been in the defence force for 10 years. (Source: 1News)

"Everything that we do know, we have shared with family but you can understand why that would be information we would share with them rather than sharing publicly."

She said the Government cannot give a timeframe on when his body may come home, nor can they be certain if it's even possible.

Ardern also said there is no guarantee if Kiwis who chose to work in Ukraine are injured or killed the government will be able to bring them home.

"There's a reason why New Zealand has made very clear that Ukraine is one of those areas where the advice is do not travel.

"We give that advice when we know that we're unable to provide support on the ground should for any reason a New Zealander who is either visiting, choosing to work or volunteer there encounters trouble.

"We cannot assist and it is always our preference that if New Zealanders need us that we can get them out."

She said her message to medics who want to help in Ukraine is to "please stay home."

"Because the devastating issue for us is that should you need us, we can't get to you and that is very very hard for all of us to know and experience."

She said she doesn't want this advice to be taken as a "reprimand" to Abelen''s family.

"I have only sympathy and condolences for them and the grief that they're experiencing."