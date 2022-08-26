'NZ must be proud of' Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine, ambassador says

Kiwis should be proud of Dominic Abelen after the fallen soldier made "the biggest sacrifice" for the people of Ukraine, the country's ambassador to New Zealand says.

Corporal Dominic Abelen. (Source: Supplied)

Ukraine's ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, told 1News that the off-duty corporal had been killed while defending "freedom and human rights".

"This is the biggest sacrifice that any person can make - the sacrifice of life," he said.

"He couldn't sit and watch it from online, so he packed his bags and he went to Ukraine to fight. This is very courageous, and only the best men and women are capable of doing it."

Myroshnychenko said he wasn't sure where the body of the soldier was. Earlier, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office told RNZ that it couldn't confirm claims that Russian forces now held Abelen's body.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko (file image). (Source: Q and A)

"He has been fighting there, defending freedom, defending human rights, and the fundamental values which are so important for the people of New Zealand," the ambassador said.

"He will never be forgotten in Ukraine, and he was a great man - New Zealand must be proud of him."

Abelen's father said that his son was "a kind, gentle man with the most infectious smile that you couldn't help but smile back". Ukraine's ambassador said the soldier's death was "very tragic".

"This war is so brutal, it's so big, it's taken many lives - including those of the people of New Zealand - this is very tragic, and I express my sincere condolences to the family of Dominic."

Meanwhile, a friend of Dominic Abelen told 1News on Friday that there "would've been no talking him out of" fighting in Ukraine.

Mitchell Rhodes had known the soldier since high school and said he had been an "exceptional person".

"If there was a job that needed doing, he was the first to volunteer to do that, and I think that's exactly what's happened in this situation," he said.

"He was willing to not only fight for his country, which he did with the Defence Force, but also realise that other people needed help overseas and to go over, and do that with no connection to them whatsoever, because he has the skills and he knows he can help."

Rhodes said he last spoke to the off-duty corporal last Tuesday, having initially not known his friend had gone to fight in a war.

Mitchell Rhodes reflected on his "exceptional" friend. (Source: 1News)

"He was always looking for that next challenge - looking for ways to better himself and to help others."

Ukraine needs more help - ambassador

Myroshnychenko also continued calls for military assistance and training from New Zealand - saying that the country had done a "great job" so far.

"I'm extremely thankful for everything that's been done so far - New Zealand has been punching above its weight; you're doing a great job."

New Zealand has donated around $15.7 million to purchase military equipment for Ukraine, with over 100 Defence Force personnel sent overseas to help train Ukrainian soldiers in the UK.

"It is in the interest of New Zealand to continue supporting Ukraine. To provide more military assistance, to provide military training," he said.

"If Ukraine loses, it will embolden many authoritarian leaders in the Middle East and in the region here to change borders by force."

The Ukrainian Ambassador added that the prospects of war for New Zealanders might seem distant, but "the world had changed".

"You can't be complacent; your situation can change very quickly. If 10 years ago, somebody asked me whether Russians would invade, I would've said it was impossible."

In response to Abelen's death, Russia's Embassy in New Zealand has reiterated previous statements from the country's foreign ministry that it was not responsible for the lives of foreign citizens who took part in "illegal military activities in Ukraine".

In March, a spokesperson said countries should "not call Moscow later and plead for help to clarify the situation with their nationals".