Man presumed fallen overboard from ship off Otago coast

A man is presumed missing at sea from a bulk carrier ship - the UK registered Berge Rishiri - off the Otago coast.

Cargo ship (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The man - a Chinese national - was last seen at 8am on Saturday when he finished his shift on the vessel, Maritime NZ said in a statement today.

He failed to report for duty at 4pm on Saturday.

The crew completed a search of the vessel, and the ship returned along its track to search for any signs of the missing person in the water, Maritime NZ says.

An extensive search along the Otago coast was also conducted by an Otago Rescue Helicopter and a nearby vessel.

"A cold-water survivability expert engaged by RCCNZ believes there is little chance the person would have survived," Maritime NZ says.

The search has been stood down pending a review.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person," Maritime NZ says.