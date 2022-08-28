Light plane crashes after clipping powerlines near Thames Airfield

A light aeroplane has crashed alongside a road near the Thames Airfield on the Coromandel Peninsula.

crashed light aircraft near Thames Airfield. (Source: Edwin Booth)

The incident occurred around 12:45pm this afternoon near Ngati Maru Highway.

Emergency services were notified shortly after the crash with police, St John and a fire truck responding to the incident.

The pilot has been treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the crash site.

A source who didn't want to be identified told 1News the plane clipped a powerline and an image supplied to 1News shows a powerline on a lean with the crashed plane next to it.