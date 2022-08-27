Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time on Kiwi soil

Relive our live updates of tonight's Test between the All Blacks and Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Argentina celebrate their historic win over the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

That's all from us. Thanks for joining us for the action team. Have a good evening!

FT: NZL 18-25 ARG

The Pumas put up a tenacious effort, coming into the match with confidence and executed their game plan well.

New Zealand will head back to the drawing board after a tough loss that saw them fall to ill discipline and not being able respond to Argentina's defence.

79min: NZL 18-25 ARG

Stephen Perofeta has come onto the field in the last minute to make his Test debut.

But it's too late. Argentina win the match.

78min: NZL 18-25 ARG

The All Blacks are trying to hold on as they approach the try line. We're in the 18th phase. We will go back to an All Blacks penalty advantage.

75min: NZL 18-25 ARG

The All Blacks have the ball after winning a penalty from an Argentina scrum. They're at the 22 metre line, looking to score in these last minutes.

Argentina continue their dominance and win the ball back, kicking it into touch.

70min: NZL 18-25 ARG

New Zealand will have to play the rest of the match with 14 men. Shannon Frizell has been sent to the sin bin with a yellow card.

69min: NZL 18-25 ARG

Argentina have made 130 tackles to the All Blacks 75.

68min: NZL 18-25 ARG

Just as the All Blacks were slowly chipping away and got within 10 metres of their try line, they turn the ball over. Argentina's pressure is relentless.

67min: NZL 18-25 ARG

The All Blacks are putting some phases together but they aren't going very far.

66min: NZL 18-25 ARG

Boffelli continues to shine for the Pumas. He's got an opportunity to lead his side to a historic victory over the All Blacks in their own backyard.

His penalty kick is over!

63min: NZL 18-22 ARG

Finlay Christie has come on to replace Smith. Sam Whitelock almost steals the ball from an Argentina lineout. But Argentina still have possession.

61min: NZL 18-22 ARG

Mo'unga kicks for the corner and we head to a lineout. Codie Taylor is in for Taukei'aho. But Argentina get the ball back as we head to a scrum.

56min: NZL 18-22 ARG

Boffelli is spot on again. He gets Argentina another three points.

54min: NZL 18-19 ARG

Argentina are dictating the flow of the game as New Zealand can't seem to advance on attack with the Pumas remaining disciplined.

52min: NZL 18-19 ARG

Scott Barrett wins the lineout but Argentina win a penalty for All Blacks obstruction.

51min: NZL 18-19 ARG

The All Blacks try to go fast after Aaron Smith collects the ball out from the scrum. We head to a lineout.

47min: NZL 18-19 ARG

ARG TRY! On the back off a quick restart from Argentina, Juan Martín González Samso scores a brilliant try. They are now in front following the conversion.

45min: NZL 15-12 ARG

Savea launches the ball off to Sam Whitelock as the All Blacks get closer to the try line. But they knock the ball on.

We go back to a All Blacks penalty and Mo'unga gets the kick over.

42min: NZL 15-12 ARG

Argentina have come out firing in the second half pushing the All Blacks defence. But they can't quite hold onto possession.

Barrett kicks and Matera nicely collects the ball under pressure.

HT: NZL 15-12 ARG

The hooter sounds for half time. Despite scoring two tries to Argentina's nil, the All Blacks find themselves conceding too many penalties to keep the match close.

Argentina remain composed, responding well to the All Blacks attack. Boffelli has done well to execute and secure points for his team with the tee.

Stay with us team. We'll be back for the second half action shortly.

39min: NZL 15-12 ARG

The Pumas finish a strong half with another penalty goal. The All Blacks will have to find a way to clean up their play at the breakdown.

38min: NZL 15-9 ARG

We go to a scrum in the All Blacks 22. Argentina get a penalty advantage as they try to get a try before the break.

36min: NZL 15-9 ARG

New Zealand's momentum is halted by a successful penalty kick from Boffelli.

32min: NZL 15-6 ARG

Mo'unga converts and after chipping away at the set piece, New Zealand find themselves in a better position as we get closer to half time.

31min: NZL 13-6 ARG

NZL TRY! Jordie Barrett makes a run for it on the left side following great connection in the middle. Caleb Clarke crosses the line.

28min: NZL 8-6 ARG

Argentina concede a penalty for not rolling away and the Kiwis are rewarded for their efforts. Mo'unga kicks a penalty goal to get his first points of the game.

26min: NZL 5-6 ARG

We go to an Argentina lineout but the All Blacks win the ball back. Savea takes the ball into contact as New Zealand try to make ground.

Every carry they are met by tough defence. We're into phase 13 as the All Blacks try to create something.

22min: NZL 5-6 ARG

Taukei'aho throws the ball into the lineout. We go to Jordie Barrett who is forced to kick from the 22 under pressure.

Mo'unga gets the crowd going as he takes on the Argentinian defensive line, but he's taken down.

19min: NZL 5-6 ARG

The game has been stopped again as we come back for another penalty. Argentina seem to be controlling the pace of the game as we go to a scrum.

17min: NZL 5-6 ARG

Boffelli is setting up to kick a penalty goal. He's successful and the Pumas are back in front.

16min: NZL 5-3 ARG

New Zealand are trying to play with pace as Caleb Clarke almost goes through Argentinian defence. Some sloppy play takes us to a penalty as the Pumas kick the ball into touch.

We're now eight metres out from the Pumas try line.

12min: NZL 5-3 ARG

The All Blacks will have to settle for an unconverted try as Mo'unga misses the kick.

10min: NZL 5-3 ARG

NZL TRY! Samisoni Taukei'aho powers through to score on the back of the lineout.

9min: NZL 0-3 ARG

Will Jordan tries to make a breakthrough before passing off to Aaron Smith, but he's met by an Argentinian wall. We come back to a penalty and Mo'unga kicks the ball into touch.

We go to a lineout at 10 metres in front of the All Blacks try line.

8min: NZL 0-3 ARG

Argentina winger Emiliano Boffelli has kicked a penalty goal to get the first points of the match.

4min: NZL 0-0 ARG

The All Blacks forwards are trying to make ground with the Argentina defence challenging them. Mo'unga kicks but it's high and doesn't go far. Attack is stagnant for now.

2min: NZL 0-0 ARG

The All Blacks have been awarded an early penalty and Richie Mo'unga will kick for goal. The kick is unsuccessful just falling to the left.

KICKOFF:

Referee Nika Amashukeli of Georgia blows the whistle to start the action. We're underway!

7:45pm:

Two passionate renditions of the national anthems have wrapped up.

Aaron Smith is leading the Haka with Captain Sam Cane at the front with Rieko Ioane and Codie Taylor by his side. We're moments away from kickoff.

7:40pm:

The teams are walking out onto the field to a traditional Māori welcome. The All Blacks are embraced with cheers from the Christchurch crowd.

Both sides are lining up for the respective national anthems.

7:30pm:

Ahead of the match, Foster said he's pleased to get some continuity with an unchanged starting side against Argentina.

He said that the team "anticipated some dewy, cold conditions" in Christchurch.

It's going to be a tough match as he said "Argentina are a team that like to get under your skin at the breakdown."

Foster is also thrilled with the way debutant Perofeta has worked towards achieving his milestone tonight.

"He's walked a good journey to get here. He's worked hard, had a few ups and downs. But he's been massively impressive behind the scenes. He's quiet, he's humble but when he gets on the park he really wants to show himself."

Match Preview:

7:10pm

There’s set to be fine conditions in Christchurch as the All Blacks host the Pumas for the first time since 2018. A sold-out crowd of 20,000 passionate fans will descend on Orangetheory Stadium.

Argentina comes into the game with a 48-17 victory over Australia under their belt, while the All Blacks go into the match following their 35-23 win over South Africa.

2022 Super Rugby Champion, Pablo Matera will play against his Crusaders teammates and says it will be a unique experience facing them on the opposite side, but he’s excited by the challenge.

The men in black have won four of their five recent encounters. Argentina will gain inspiration from their historic victory over New Zealand in Sydney in 2020, this time looking to do it on Kiwi soil.

Blues standout Stephen Perofeta has waited patiently for his call-up, earning his spot in the match day squad with Ian Foster giving him an opportunity to make his debut off the bench.

“He’s prepared well, he’s been quite impressive behind the scenes,” Foster said.

This is the only change Foster has made to the All Blacks squad that defeated the Springboks at Ellis Park two weeks ago.

After their huge effort against the Springboks, some pressure has been relieved, but the All Blacks will still want to show they’re with the Rugby World Cup just over a year away.

This Test will also see Australian Michael Cheika face New Zealand for the first time as the head coach of Argentina, following his appointment in March.

Squads

All Blacks: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. David Havili, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane [C], 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. George Bower, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Akira Ioane, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Stephen Perofeta, 23. Quinn Tupaea.

Argentina: 15. Juan Cruz Mallía, 14. Emiliano Boffelli, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Matias Orlando, 11. Lucio Cinti, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Gonzalo Bertranou, 8. Pablo Matera, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Juan Martín González Samso, 5. Tomás Lavanini, 4. Matías Alemanno, 3. Joel Sclavi, 2. Julian Montoya [C], 1. Thomas Gallo.

Reserves: 16. Santiago Socino, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Guido Petti, 20. Santiago Grondona, 21. Tomas Cubeli, 22. Tomas Albornoz, 23. Santiago Cordero.