Three gang members charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery

Three gang members have been arrested in Blenheim, each facing charges including kidnapping and armed robbery.

A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The men - aged 32, 34 and 41 - were arrested after police searched a gang property on Ferry Road in Blenheim's Spring Creek.

The 32-year-old and 41-year-old are due to appear in court on Friday, while the 34-year-old will appear on Monday.

"As part of Operation Cobalt, we continue to have a significant focus on targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activity in our communities," Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said in a statement.

"These arrests should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law."

Operation Cobalt emerged out of rising tensions between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen, which led to a spate of shootings in Auckland earlier this year.

