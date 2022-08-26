Tall Blacks continue impressive World Cup qualifying run

Source: 1News

Twenty years after their miracle run at the World Cup in Indianapolis, could the Tall Blacks be on another unlikely roll?

Shea Ili.

Shea Ili. (Source: Photosport)

It's still early days but they're now 5-0 from the Asian Group Qualifiers after beating Saudi Arabia 80-65 in Dammam on Friday morning having jumped out to a 55-25 lead at halftime.

Despite the home side’s efforts to close the gap, five Tall Blacks reached double figures to seal the win, led by Shea Ili who had 14 points. Six-foot-10 US college forward Ben Gold chipped in 13 while Issac Fotu had 12.

The Tall Blacks have five matches left in qualifying with their next opponent being Jordan in Auckland on Monday night.

The top three in each group qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Basketball

