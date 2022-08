NZDF unsure if more off-duty soldiers are fighting in Ukraine

The Defence Force says 94 staff across all the whole military are on leave without pay, and it does not know many may be in Ukraine.

By Hamish Cardwell for rnz.co.nz

It said it has begun contacting all soldiers on leave without pay to remind them they cannot go to Ukraine

It comes after Dominic Abelen was killed fighting Russian forces while on leave from the army. Defence Force rules prevented the 28-year-old corporal from going to Ukraine, and he had not told them about his plans.

NZDF said it has begun contacting all soldiers on leave without pay to remind them they cannot go to the country. It said no personnel had been approved to enter Ukraine, and none had sought approval to do so.

The Defence Force said it did not independently track the movements of personnel on leave without pay.

"The NZDF are seeking to do what is practicably possible to reach out to personnel who are on leave without pay to advise of their obligations. However this process relies on the individual in being forthcoming with accurate information."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade would not say whether Russians had Corporal Dominic Abelen's body, or what efforts were being made to repatriate him.

It said it did not comment on consular cases for privacy reasons. Multiple sources have told RNZ they believe his body may be in Russian hands.