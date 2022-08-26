Returning Kiwi's body from conflict zone challenging – sources

Work to get the body of the Kiwi soldier back to New Zealand is proving challenging for officials because it is in an active conflict zone, sources tell 1News.

Corporal Dominic Abelen. (Source: Supplied)

It is understood that two bodies, a New Zealander and an American, were close to the Russian line.

There is no official word yet on where the bodies are.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was "engaging with relevant agencies on the ground to work through the most appropriate next steps".

On Friday, Ukraine's Ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, told said the off-duty corporal, Dominic Abelen, had been killed while defending "freedom and human rights".

Abelen's friend Mitchell Rhodes told 1News that there "would've been no talking him out of" fighting in Ukraine.

Rhodes had known the soldier since high school and said he had been an "exceptional person".

"If there was a job that needed doing, he was the first to volunteer to do that, and I think that's exactly what's happened in this situation," he said.

Mitchell Rhodes reflected on his "exceptional" friend. (Source: 1News)

"He was willing to not only fight for his country, which he did with the Defence Force, but also realise that other people needed help overseas and to go over, and do that with no connection to them whatsoever, because he has the skills and he knows he can help."

Rhodes said he last spoke to the off-duty corporal last Tuesday, having initially not known his friend had gone to fight in a war.

"He was always looking for that next challenge - looking for ways to better himself and to help others."