Pair arrested after person shot in Auckland's Papatoetoe

Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Auckland's Papatoetoe last night.

Police were called to Elizabeth Ave around 9pm after reports a person had been injured.

A witness told 1News they clearly heard the sound of a gunshot.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said two men, aged 24 and 27, have been arrested and two guns found.

The pair will appear in court today.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now stable, police said.

Police continue to investigate.