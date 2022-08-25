Papatoetoe shooting leaves one person in critical condition

Source: 1News

Armed police are at the scene of a shooting in Papatoetoe this evening that has left one person in critical condition.

Armed police at the scene.

Armed police at the scene. (Source: 1News)

Officers were called about 9pm after reports a person had been injured at an Elizabeth Avenue property, police said in a statement.

The person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A witness who was near the scene at the time told 1News they clearly heard the sound of a gunshot.

Cordons and a scene guard will remain in place overnight, police said. The investigation is in its initial stages and a forensic scene examination will begin tomorrow.

No arrests have been made.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Papatoetoe shooting leaves one person in critical condition

2

Atmospheric river that devastated Nelson a record-breaker

3

$38m Manukau Harbour walking, cycleway opens Saturday

4

Watch: Ardern given tour around Auckland's Costco megastore

5

Pumas devour 170kg of meat at Christchurch Argentine BBQ

Latest Stories

Christchurch duo charged with distributing objectionable publication

Papatoetoe shooting leaves one person in critical condition

One person dead following Northland crash

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

Govt accused of gagging expert over support of anti-alcohol bill

Related Stories

Christchurch duo charged with distributing objectionable publication

Govt accused of gagging expert over support of anti-alcohol bill

$38m Manukau Harbour walking, cycleway opens Saturday

AUT apologises to Marisa Paterson after sexual harassment complaint