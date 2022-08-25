Papatoetoe shooting leaves one person in critical condition

Armed police are at the scene of a shooting in Papatoetoe this evening that has left one person in critical condition.

Armed police at the scene. (Source: 1News)

Officers were called about 9pm after reports a person had been injured at an Elizabeth Avenue property, police said in a statement.

The person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A witness who was near the scene at the time told 1News they clearly heard the sound of a gunshot.

Cordons and a scene guard will remain in place overnight, police said. The investigation is in its initial stages and a forensic scene examination will begin tomorrow.

No arrests have been made.