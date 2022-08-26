Fundraiser for Kiwi facing $1m in medical bills after serious US fall

Friends of Kiwi Anna Parsons - who fell while rock climbing in Yosemite, California, and "broke nearly every bone in her body" - are holding a fundraiser in Dunedin on Friday night to help cover her medical bills in the US.

Suzannah Press, one of her friends, told Breakfast: "We're so lucky to have her still, it's a bit of a miracle."

Anna, 21, went rock climbing in California's Yosemite National Park around three weeks ago. She had some time to kill before taking up a scholarship at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre on Vancouver Island in Canada.

When she fell, she broke her neck, spine, pelvis, ribs, and feet, and one of her feet had to be amputated it was so badly shattered - but her insurance only covered part of the costs of her recovery, which total over $1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the South Coast Board Riders Club are organising Friday's fundraiser to help cover those costs, and bring Anna back to New Zealand. A Givealittle page has been set up as well.

"We just wanted to rally behind her in NZ," friend Liam Dell said. "Anna was such a big part of the team here in St Clair and so bubbly, and positive, so yeah we're gonna have an event here tonight."

Another of Anna's friends, Kennedy Barnes, described Anna as "a beautiful, lively, adventurous person, so full of life and love".