Christchurch duo charged with distributing objectionable publication

Two people have been arrested in Christchurch today in relation to alleged offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act.

A judge's hammer (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A man has been charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search, according to a police statement.

A woman is facing the same charges and one additional charge of obstructing police.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

Counterspin Media has posted Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer had been arrested, and subsequently released.

They have not been named by police.