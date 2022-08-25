Smash-and-grab at high-end Auckland sneaker, clothing store

Source: 1News

A high-end sneaker and clothing store in Auckland was the target of a smash-and-grab overnight.

Security outside Subtype Newmarket on Thursday after a smash-and-grab.

Security outside Subtype Newmarket on Thursday after a smash-and-grab. (Source: 1News)

Police and security could be seen at Subtype in Westfield Newmarket about 4am on Thursday.

Any damage to the store's entrance was blocked off by divider screens. Video by 1News showed a police officer inside the store as the screens were pulled across the entrance.

Through a storefront window, shards of glass could be seen littering the floor, along with what looked to be a lone coat hanger and an item of clothing.

READ MORE: What leads youngsters to commit smash-and-grab robberies?

The police officer could later be seen from the street walking around the store, inspecting the damage. He emerged a short time later to get what looked like an evidence bag from his vehicle, before returning inside.

It comes a day after Michael Hill Newmarket, a central Auckland liquor store and a North Shore vape store were broken into.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Korean community shocked by grisly Auckland suitcase discovery

2

Stressed workers join new 'quiet quitting' trend

3

Chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of NZ

4

NZ soldier reportedly killed in Ukraine while on leave

5

Victorian police 'arrest' woman for her 100th birthday

Latest Stories

Smash-and-grab at high-end Auckland sneaker, clothing store

Invercargill service station robbed by man with screwdriver

Anne Heche to be laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery

Western leaders salute Ukraine on its Independence Day

Korean community shocked by grisly Auckland suitcase discovery

Related Stories

Invercargill service station robbed by man with screwdriver

Korean community shocked by grisly Auckland suitcase discovery

Startling link revealed between state care and prison

Middlemore patient death: Review finds ED was 'abnormally busy'