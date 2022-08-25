Smash-and-grab at high-end Auckland sneaker, clothing store

A high-end sneaker and clothing store in Auckland was the target of a smash-and-grab overnight.

Security outside Subtype Newmarket on Thursday after a smash-and-grab. (Source: 1News)

Police and security could be seen at Subtype in Westfield Newmarket about 4am on Thursday.

Any damage to the store's entrance was blocked off by divider screens. Video by 1News showed a police officer inside the store as the screens were pulled across the entrance.

Through a storefront window, shards of glass could be seen littering the floor, along with what looked to be a lone coat hanger and an item of clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: What leads youngsters to commit smash-and-grab robberies?

The police officer could later be seen from the street walking around the store, inspecting the damage. He emerged a short time later to get what looked like an evidence bag from his vehicle, before returning inside.

It comes a day after Michael Hill Newmarket, a central Auckland liquor store and a North Shore vape store were broken into.