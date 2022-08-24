NZ's top Olympic sports fear they 'could be in trouble in 2028'

To be the best in the world you have to compete against them, but for many of our top Olympic sports, doing that is becoming more difficult.

Increasing travel costs from the Covid-19 pandemic are stretching budgets to breaking point and making it harder to prepare our athletes at the top level.

New Zealand’s top rowers are about to embark on their first world championship campaign since 2019, a return Tokyo gold medallist Kerri Williams said hasn’t been lost on those at Lake Karapiro.

"For how much we train we don't get to do it that often," Williams told 1News.

"You appreciate it a bit more once it's been taken away from you for a while."

The world championships might be back but Covid's impact is still throwing up challenges with a significant increase in the price of travel and shipping equipment around stretching Rowing NZ’s budget.

A Rowing NZ paddle on Lake Karapiro. (Source: Photosport)

"It’s always a balancing act," she said.

"We’re having to look at what’s important and where we put our focus."

Rowing isn’t the only Olympic sport feeling the squeeze though with cycling also having to penny pinch.

"Previously we might have attended an additional Nations Cup or an additional World Cup event but we are having to peel back our campaign costs and look what is absolutely necessary for qualification," Cycling NZ chief operating officer Dr Monica Robbers told 1News.

That means asking more of athletes with some age group riders having to contribute nearly double what they normally do.

The New Zealand women's team pursuit competing in Tokyo. (Source: Photosport)

Robbers said when you add in the current lack of sponsors, Cycling New Zealand are eyeing a seven-figure shortfall.

"If we can’t provide the racing opportunities for the juniors and the athletes coming through on the pathway we could be in trouble in 2028."

High Performance Sport New Zealand says they're aware of the issue and there's an ongoing effort to find a solution but funding is limited.